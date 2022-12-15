VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Acquired by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,136 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 178.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $224,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,556. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

