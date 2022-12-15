Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) versus Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Head to Head Review

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valneva and Omega Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valneva $411.85 million 2.43 -$86.87 million N/A N/A Omega Therapeutics $140,000.00 2,217.12 -$68.28 million ($1.94) -3.33

Omega Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valneva.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Valneva has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Therapeutics has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Valneva and Omega Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valneva 1 2 1 0 2.00 Omega Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valneva currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.53%. Omega Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.45%. Given Valneva’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Valneva is more favorable than Omega Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Valneva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Valneva shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Valneva and Omega Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valneva N/A N/A N/A Omega Therapeutics -6,252.80% -55.11% -45.58%

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; and VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Its modular and programmable mRNA medicines, and Omega Epigenomic Controllers are designed to target specific epigenomic loci within insulated genomic domains from genome-wide DNA-sequences with single or multiple genes to treat and cure diseases through Precision Genomic Control. The company is advancing a pipeline of development candidates covering a range of disease areas, including oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases, and select monogenic diseases. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

