Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the November 15th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 100.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 67,357 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $532,000. 28.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
