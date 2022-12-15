Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $232.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $279.29.
Vail Resorts Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of MTN stock opened at $262.12 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $335.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.14 and its 200-day moving average is $231.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.57%.
Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts
In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 157.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,180,000 after purchasing an additional 325,503 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $117,740,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after buying an additional 45,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 377,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,324,000 after buying an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
