Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Michael Z. Barkin Sells 6,891 Shares of Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $262.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.28. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $335.32.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.57%.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 33.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

