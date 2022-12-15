VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) CEO George W.M. Maxwell Purchases 5,000 Shares

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) CEO George W.M. Maxwell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $21,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,840 shares in the company, valued at $579,527.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EGY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,079. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $467.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.62.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 60.93% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 262,595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 618.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 125,827 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 1,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 420,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 399,481 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

