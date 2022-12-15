Utrust Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.34 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0932 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $46.62 million and $2.34 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Utrust has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $896.11 or 0.05143374 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00503204 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,194.57 or 0.29815101 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.