USD Coin Price Reaches $1.00 (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $45.16 billion and $3.01 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005734 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001948 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.47 or 0.05183333 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00501113 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,186.72 or 0.29691206 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 45,167,459,381 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
