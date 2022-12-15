Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF) Shares Down 2.8%

Urban Logistics REIT plc (OTC:PCILF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 1.68 and last traded at 1.68. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCILF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Urban Logistics REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

Urban Logistics REIT Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.59.

About Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

