Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $59,968.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $57,952.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of UPST stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.82. 4,402,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,072,369. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.20 and a beta of 1.06. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $163.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Upstart by 40,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Upstart by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Upstart by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Upstart to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

