United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.88.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $23.64. 8,659,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,995,025. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.18.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,810,000 after acquiring an additional 275,688 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 29.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 644,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 147,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

