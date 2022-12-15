United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 2.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.77. 72,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $156.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.