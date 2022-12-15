United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Marcum Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.8% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.24. 50,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

