Unisync (TSE:UNI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.15

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

Unisync Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.26 million and a PE ratio of -12.94.

About Unisync

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; and service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand name.

