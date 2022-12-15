Uniswap Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.46 billion and approximately $83.82 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $5.86 or 0.00033594 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00419052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021157 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001138 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018217 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.93788287 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 578 active market(s) with $93,750,587.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.