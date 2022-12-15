Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Cut by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.3% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.9 %

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.35. 53,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,027. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

