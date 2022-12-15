UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Insider Shannon Andresen Johnson Sells 834 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UMB Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

UMB Financial stock opened at $79.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $77.48 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.86.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.34). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $368.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

