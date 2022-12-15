UMA Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 225.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,056 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tesla to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.94.

Insider Activity

Tesla Stock Down 2.6 %

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA opened at $156.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $495.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.