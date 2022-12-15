UMA Financial Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in AT&T by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

