Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Up 3.3%

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.43. 9,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 587,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Several brokerages have commented on UDMY. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Udemy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Udemy by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Udemy by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Udemy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

