UBS Group Trims Block (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $100.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $104.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SQ. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.98.

NYSE:SQ traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 122,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,088,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.61 and a beta of 2.37. Block has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.45.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $1,715,371.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $23,864,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $1,715,371.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,864,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 382,073 shares of company stock worth $22,925,340. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Block by 28.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,173,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,508,000 after acquiring an additional 483,342 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 10.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Block by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 833,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,604,000 after acquiring an additional 43,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Block by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

