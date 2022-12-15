UBS Group Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $157.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.03.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $95.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,083. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $93.99 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average of $116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

