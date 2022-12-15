U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757,920 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,524 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,898 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $43.29 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.