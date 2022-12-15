Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Trading Down 16%

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) shares were down 16% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 166,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 65,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
Tuesday Morning Trading Down 16.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.
Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($8.71) EPS for the quarter. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 217.65%. The business had revenue of $157.11 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuesday Morning
About Tuesday Morning
Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products for the home, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of July 2, 2022, it operated 489 stores in 40 states.
