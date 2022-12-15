Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Trading Down 16%

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) shares were down 16% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 166,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 65,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Tuesday Morning Trading Down 16.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($8.71) EPS for the quarter. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 217.65%. The business had revenue of $157.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuesday Morning

About Tuesday Morning

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,874 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 3,145,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 335,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 278,752 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 481,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products for the home, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of July 2, 2022, it operated 489 stores in 40 states.

