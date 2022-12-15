TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.34 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $93.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.