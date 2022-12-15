Trust Wallet Token Trading Down 19.9% This Week (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00012197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $884.70 million and approximately $48.59 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.46 or 0.01501203 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00025419 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000537 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00032170 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.28 or 0.01735591 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

