Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 583 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 2.6 %

NKE traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.59. The company had a trading volume of 193,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529,624. The company has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $171.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

