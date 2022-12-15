Trust Co. of Oklahoma Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,806 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,706,000 after buying an additional 584,476 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after buying an additional 2,732,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,762,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,885,000 after purchasing an additional 858,630 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ICE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.97. The stock had a trading volume of 47,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,244. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

