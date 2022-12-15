Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $40.00. Approximately 113,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,929,066 shares.The stock last traded at $35.52 and had previously closed at $34.41.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

