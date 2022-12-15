TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 473,600 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 627,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 343,461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,042,000 after acquiring an additional 247,826 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $7,511,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $5,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCBK. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 2.5 %

TCBK stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 80,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,584. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.96 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 11.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

