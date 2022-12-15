Tribe Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Tribe token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001270 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $102.23 million and $4.52 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tribe Profile

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

