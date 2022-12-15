Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace Sells 25,000 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director James T. Treace sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,061,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,665,643.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TMCI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.02. 268,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,372. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of -0.16. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $25.02.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

