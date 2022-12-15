Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Down 24.7% in November

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,200 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 336,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at $79,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 1.7 %

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,497. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.66. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

