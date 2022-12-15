Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 28,315 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SU. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.62. 190,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,123,462. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,755,000 after purchasing an additional 350,077 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $56,300,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

