Traders Buy High Volume of Keurig Dr Pepper Call Options (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,097 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 235% compared to the average volume of 1,523 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $36.76. 125,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,209,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,065,376.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,073,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,805,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $213,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $225,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 37.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 933,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,371,000 after buying an additional 206,306 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

