Traders Buy High Volume of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 12,274 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 34% compared to the typical volume of 9,140 call options.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 448,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,768. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

