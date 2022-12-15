Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.9 %

TTD stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,547.00, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trade Desk Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after buying an additional 1,872,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after buying an additional 1,714,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,650,000 after buying an additional 1,714,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.