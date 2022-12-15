Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.
Trade Desk Trading Down 1.9 %
TTD stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,547.00, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Trade Desk Company Profile
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.