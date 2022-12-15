TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.10

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 1302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

TLG Acquisition One Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Get TLG Acquisition One alerts:

Institutional Trading of TLG Acquisition One

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in TLG Acquisition One by 2.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 49,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 227,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 78,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TLG Acquisition One by 345.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 245,350 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TLG Acquisition One

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.