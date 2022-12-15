Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Update

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 226,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Shares of TTNP stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.97. 3,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,761. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

