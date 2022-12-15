Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $303.00 million-$309.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.51 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.41 EPS.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Thoughtworks

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Thoughtworks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.83.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $171,141.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,860 shares of company stock worth $748,963 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Thoughtworks by 554.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. 18.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

