Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 11,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 689,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

TWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $190,514.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,202.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thoughtworks news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $190,514.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,202.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $171,141.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,860 shares of company stock worth $748,963 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 554.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

