TheStreet Upgrades Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HIBB. Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.00.
Hibbett Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $838.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hibbett by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Hibbett by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Hibbett by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
About Hibbett
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
