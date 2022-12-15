The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) Short Interest Update

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the November 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Very Good Food

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Very Good Food stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 288,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Very Good Food alerts:

Very Good Food Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGFC traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 134,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,670. Very Good Food has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Very Good Food Company Profile

The Very Good Food Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Very Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Very Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.