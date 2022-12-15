The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) to Issue $0.20 — Dividend

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2003 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

The New Ireland Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years.

The New Ireland Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of The New Ireland Fund stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. The New Ireland Fund has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of The New Ireland Fund

In other The New Ireland Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 45,692 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $321,671.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 477,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,219.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased 62,136 shares of company stock worth $435,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRL. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The New Ireland Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The New Ireland Fund

(Get Rating)

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

