The New America High Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYB stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

