The New America High Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HYB stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $9.50.
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
