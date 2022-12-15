The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Target Price to $25.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of CNM stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Core & Main by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Core & Main by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 61,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Further Reading

