The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $508.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $511.00.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.3 %

ULTA opened at $462.85 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $483.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $427.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

