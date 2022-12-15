The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Bought by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,601 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned approximately 0.49% of First of Long Island worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First of Long Island by 69.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 50.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First of Long Island to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on First of Long Island in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

First of Long Island Price Performance

NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $412.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.54. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

First of Long Island Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 42.21%.

First of Long Island Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.