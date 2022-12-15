The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after acquiring an additional 212,961 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,795,000 after acquiring an additional 80,313 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after acquiring an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,654,000 after acquiring an additional 316,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.96.

NYSE EL traded down $10.34 on Thursday, hitting $238.88. 34,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.91 and a 200-day moving average of $241.59. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

