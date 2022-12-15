The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Reduced by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after buying an additional 1,115,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,263,000 after acquiring an additional 667,656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after acquiring an additional 567,190 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after acquiring an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after acquiring an additional 334,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 target price on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.45.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $249.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

